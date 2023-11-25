Saudi-Pakistan friendship agreement marks 72 years, continues to foster positive impacts: Dr. Naif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The friendship agreement inked between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on November 25, 1951 continues to yield positive and evolving impacts on both nations in a testament to enduring brotherhood.

On the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of this significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between two fraternal nations, Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi shared the momentous development on his social media account on 'X'.

He said this historic accord, signed by the then Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and Pakistani Plenipotentiary Minister Abdul Sattar Sait, laid the foundation for a robust and lasting alliance.

He, in an exclusive interview with APP, said the agreement laid the groundwork for a deep and enduring friendship that had stood the test of time. Since its inception, he said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had enjoyed a relationship characterized by mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values.

He said the positive impacts of this longstanding friendship were particularly evident in the economic realm as both countries had engaged in fruitful collaborations, with Saudi Arabia emerging as a key investor in various sectors of Pakistan's economy. He mentioned that the signing of numerous economic agreements and the establishment of joint ventures had further strengthened economic ties, contributing to the prosperity of both nations.

Dr. Naif said the strategic dimension of this friendship had also played a pivotal role in maintaining regional stability. He said collaborations in defense and security had been paramount, with joint military exercises and the exchange of expertise enhancing the capabilities of both nations.

He said this cooperation had not only ensured the security of each country but had also contributed to broader efforts aimed at fostering peace and stability in the region.

Dr. Naif said beyond the realms of politics and economics, the Saudi-Pakistan friendship had fostered rich cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties. He said the cultural affinity between the two nations had been celebrated through various events, promoting a better understanding of each other's traditions, customs, and heritage from time to time.

He further mentioned that the positive impact of this friendship extended to humanitarian endeavours as both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had consistently supported each other in times of need, standing in solidarity during natural disasters and crises. He said this collaborative approach reflected the depth of the fraternal bonds that existed between the two nations.

As the friendship agreement enters its eighth decade, Dr. Naif said the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan continued to express a commitment to further strengthen and diversify their ties. Highlighting a forward-looking vision, he said it included exploring new avenues for cooperation in emerging sectors, reinforcing cultural exchanges, and enhancing people-to-people connections.

He said the historic friendship agreement, initiated in 1951, remained a cornerstone of stability, prosperity, and mutual respect between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. As both nations continue to evolve in the modern geopolitical landscape, he said these enduring bonds stood as a testament to the positive and transformative power of diplomatic relations built on shared values and common goals.