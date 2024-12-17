Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit

Dr Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council, arrived in Islamabad with a senior parliamentary delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Dr Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council, arrived in Islamabad with a senior parliamentary delegation.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, warmly welcomed the distinguished guest at Islamabad International Airport. On this occasion, children presented bouquets to the Chairman of the Shura Council as a gesture of hospitality.

Expressing delight over the visit, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that Pakistan holds its long-standing brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia in the highest regard.

He emphasized that both countries have stood by each other through every challenging time. The speaker further expressed confidence that the visit of the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council will serve as a milestone in promoting bilateral parliamentary relations.

In response, Dr Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh conveyed his pleasure at visiting Pakistan and expressed gratitude to the Speaker of the National Assembly for the warm welcome. He shared that he has always received sincerity and love from the people during every visit to Pakistan.

Dr Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. During his stay, the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council will hold separate meetings with the President of Pakistan, the prime minister, the chairman of the Senate, and other political leaders.

The visit is being accorded significant importance and is expected further to strengthen parliamentary ties between the two brotherly nations.