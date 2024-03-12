Saudi passport, railways ready for smooth Umrah in Ramazan

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports has announced its readiness to receive Umrah pilgrims arriving at the Kingdom’s border crossing points during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports has announced its readiness to receive Umrah pilgrims arriving at the Kingdom’s border crossing points during Ramazan.

The directorate ensures a smooth and streamlined process for efficient arrival and departure procedures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It stressed that all passport offices at border crossing points have been equipped with qualified staff and equipment such as dual translation devices and mobile passport processing counters.

The directorate also underscored the importance of adhering to regulations and instructions from arrival to perform Umrah until departure.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Railways announced the Haramain High Speed Railway’s readiness to welcome worshippers and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques during Ramazan.

All operational plans have been completed, and the high-speed railway is ready for visitors at various destinations between Makkah and Madinah.

The authorities said that over 2,700 train trips are available in Ramazan, a 9 percent increase from last year. Seat availability also rose by 26 percent, exceeding 1.3 million.

Building on last year’s plans, Saudi Arabia Railways remains committed to working with its partners to ensure a smooth journey for worshippers and Umrah performers, it said, adding that this aligns with the leadership’s focus on integrated services for visitors to the holy sites.

The company emphasized that the Ramazan operational plan anticipates increased capacity, including additional staff and trips. On top of this, train schedules will be adjusted to align with prayer times in Makkah and Madinah.