Saudi Passport, Railways Ready For Smooth Umrah In Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 06:06 PM
Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports has announced its readiness to receive Umrah pilgrims arriving at the Kingdom’s border crossing points during Ramazan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports has announced its readiness to receive Umrah pilgrims arriving at the Kingdom’s border crossing points during Ramazan.
The directorate ensures a smooth and streamlined process for efficient arrival and departure procedures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It stressed that all passport offices at border crossing points have been equipped with qualified staff and equipment such as dual translation devices and mobile passport processing counters.
The directorate also underscored the importance of adhering to regulations and instructions from arrival to perform Umrah until departure.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Railways announced the Haramain High Speed Railway’s readiness to welcome worshippers and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques during Ramazan.
All operational plans have been completed, and the high-speed railway is ready for visitors at various destinations between Makkah and Madinah.
The authorities said that over 2,700 train trips are available in Ramazan, a 9 percent increase from last year. Seat availability also rose by 26 percent, exceeding 1.3 million.
Building on last year’s plans, Saudi Arabia Railways remains committed to working with its partners to ensure a smooth journey for worshippers and Umrah performers, it said, adding that this aligns with the leadership’s focus on integrated services for visitors to the holy sites.
The company emphasized that the Ramazan operational plan anticipates increased capacity, including additional staff and trips. On top of this, train schedules will be adjusted to align with prayer times in Makkah and Madinah.
Recent Stories
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project
Spring festival concludes at UVAS
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan
Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme
Riding the storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Nicolas Maduro
Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister for Commerce
AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi4 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister4 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project4 minutes ago
-
Spring festival concludes at UVAS6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store4 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell4 minutes ago
-
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan4 minutes ago
-
Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme4 minutes ago
-
AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar4 minutes ago
-
Police seize 4000 grams of ice drug; three smugglers arrested4 minutes ago
-
CDA plans Rs 2 bln project to reforest Margalla Hills4 minutes ago