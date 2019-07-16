UrduPoint.com
Saudi Ports Authority Launches Plan For Hajj Pilgrims Arriving By Sea

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Saudi Ports Authority has prepared a comprehensive operational plan to receive pilgrims arriving by sea through the Jeddah Islamic Port during this year's Hajj season.

The authority, in cooperation with different government sectors and agencies, seeks to ensure pilgrims' comfort, and facilitate performance of the Hajj from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until they return home.

The port will start receiving pilgrims on July 17 until Aug. 6. Some 22,000 are expected to use it, an increase on last year's 16,000.

The port's terminal has been equipped to accommodate over 800 people per hour. It comprises five lounges, three for arrivals and two for departures. All of the lounges are equipped with the necessary facilities and equipment to serve pilgrims and help them complete their entry and exit procedures, Arab news reported.

The operational equipment includes 14 sophisticated devices for searching and transporting baggage, 700 luggage trolleys, and 28 new buses.

Over 266 personnel will serve pilgrims at the port during this year's Hajj season. These include maritime pilots, ship captains, technical and operational supervisors, security teams, and staff responsible for operations at the station as well as the management of technical affairs.

Yanbu Commercial Port also has a terminal for receiving pilgrims, having been recently expanded from 3,600 square meters to 7,200 square meters, with its capacity growing from 1,000 passengers to 2,800. It has also been equipped with four new X-ray baggage scanners and an integrated health system that includes a pharmacy and medical clinics.

The Port of Daba has started receiving seasonal workers to serve this year's pilgrims, and it is expected to receive 40,000 pilgrims throughout this year's Hajj season.

