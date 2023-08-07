Open Menu

Saudi Pro League To Hold Ceremony Of Launching Roshn Saudi League 2023-2024

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Saudi Pro League to hold ceremony of launching Roshn Saudi League 2023-2024

RIYADH, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Saudi Pro League (SPL) will organize today the launching ceremony for the second season of Roshn Saudi League, featuring several prominent newly signed league stars.

The ceremony is set to start at 9:00 AM at the King Abdullah sports City in Jeddah, amid a buzz of excitement in the Saudi football community following the recently contracted prominent global football stars. For the first-ever time, 18 teams will participate in the league's 2023/2024 competitions

