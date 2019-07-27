UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Red Crescent Ready To Serve Pilgrims For Hajj Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

Saudi Red Crescent ready to serve pilgrims for Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has stepped up preparations for this year's Hajj season with a comprehensive operational plan to provide high-quality emergency services to pilgrims.

The SRCA has allocated more than 36 permanent relief centers, 89 temporary centers, over 2,700 highly trained employees and about 370 ambulances equipped with the latest technology.

These emergency medical services are located in centers in Makkah, the Grand Holy Mosque, Madinah, Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, Arab news reported.

The SRCA in Madinah is also implementing its field operational program to provide emergency and medical services for pilgrims and visitors at the Prophet's Mosque and other locations frequented during Hajj season.

Related Topics

Technology Hajj Saudi Makkah Mosque Arab

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

9 hours ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

9 hours ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

9 hours ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

9 hours ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

9 hours ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.