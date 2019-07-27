Saudi Red Crescent ready to serve pilgrims for Hajj season

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has stepped up preparations for this year's Hajj season with a comprehensive operational plan to provide high-quality emergency services to pilgrims.

The SRCA has allocated more than 36 permanent relief centers, 89 temporary centers, over 2,700 highly trained employees and about 370 ambulances equipped with the latest technology.

These emergency medical services are located in centers in Makkah, the Grand Holy Mosque, Madinah, Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, Arab news reported.

The SRCA in Madinah is also implementing its field operational program to provide emergency and medical services for pilgrims and visitors at the Prophet's Mosque and other locations frequented during Hajj season.