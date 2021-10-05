UrduPoint.com

Saudi Royal Naval Forces' Commander Calls On Naval Chief

Saudi Royal Naval Forces' Commander calls on Naval Chief

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters (NHQ) here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 )

The visiting dignitary was received by Naval Chief upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

A smart contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour to the Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers at NHQ.

Later, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were held.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were focused in the meeting.

A briefing on role and capabilities of Pakistan Navy was also given to the visiting dignitary.

The Admiral also highlighted Pakistan Navy's commitment and efforts for ensuring maritime security and stability in the region including Pakistan Navy's initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual interaction in diverse fields of training, mutual visits and defence collaboration. The visit was expected to strengthen the bilateral collaboration between the two Navies.

