Saudi Royal Naval Forces' Commander Lauds Pakistan's Role In Afghan Situation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and cooperation in military and maritime domains were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS reiterated that both countries shared great history of cordial relations and deep rooted spirit of brotherhood, which had transformed into an enduring partnership.

The current situation in Afghanistan and its bearing on regional peace and stability also came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

Both sides assured to further expand Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) defence and security cooperation.

