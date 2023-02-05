Saudi school holds farewell party to bid adieu Pakistani student

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A Primary school in Saudi Arabia held a farewell party to bid adieu to a Pakistani student Ahmed who was returning to his home country following the death of his father.

Ahmed's family, who were residents of Saudi Arabia, decided to return to Pakistan following the death of his father.

The Saudi Cultural Attaché in Pakistan on his Twitter handle, shared the video in which a teacher of 'Bisha Elementary School' could be seen escorting the child and his schoolmates lining up in the hallway for a cake-cutting ceremony.

https://twitter.com/sacmpk/status/1621087913680470022?s=48&t=pUoh1YeUoxCmCIg-OAJumw The event was participated by teachers and a large number of students. In addition, a certificate of appreciation was also awarded to the student wearing soccer T-shirt, who thanked Saudi Arabia for this kind gesture.

"We are humans! This is how our school staff, including faculty and students, bade farewell to our son, Ahmed, from the Pakistani community, as he leaves our country, Saudi Arabia, for his country Pakistan," said the Bisha education Department on its social media account Twitter.

Saudi Arabia is all weather friend of Pakistan and home to nearly 2.5 million Pakistani expatriates, who live and work in Saudi Arabia and remit around $6.5 billion annually to the South Asian country.

The video of farewell party, making rounds on the internet, is getting popular in all segments of the society on the globe.