UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi State Foreign Chief Urges Iran To 'Change Their Behavior' To Negotiate With Riyadh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Saudi State Foreign Chief Urges Iran to 'Change Their Behavior' to Negotiate With Riyadh

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Iran should change its behavior and policies for Saudi Arabia to consider having negotiations with it, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Sunday.

"There have been a number of countries who have offered to try to facilitate. As I've said earlier on, it is really up to the Iranians. They know what they need to do. They need to change their behavior, they need to change their policies if they want to come to deal with us as normal countries," Jubeir told reporters.

The statement came after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced readiness to mediate talks between the two rivals.

The Saudi diplomat underlined that Khan's efforts to mediate were solely his own initiative.

"We did not ask for mediation. And, I believe, the Pakistani prime minister's office or the foreign ministry put out a statement to that effect. They said there was no request for mediation, that the prime minister of Pakistan did this on his own initiative," Jubeir said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that "key to resolving" the situation in the region lies in ending the war in Yemen, establishing an early armistice there, as well as helping the people of this country.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have been engaged in a regional cold war for years, supporting opposite sides of various conflicts across the middle East, most notably in Yemen and Syria.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Syria Iran Yemen Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Turkish Lira Sunday

Recent Stories

Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al M ..

1 hour ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Russia in past five yea ..

1 hour ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

1 hour ago

UAE playing key role in supporting victims of huma ..

3 hours ago

Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road &amp; Infrast ..

3 hours ago

ESMA approves FANR’s Laboratory as national labo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.