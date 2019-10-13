Saudi State Foreign Chief Urges Iran to 'Change Their Behavior' to Negotiate With Riyadh

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Iran should change its behavior and policies for Saudi Arabia to consider having negotiations with it, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Sunday.

"There have been a number of countries who have offered to try to facilitate. As I've said earlier on, it is really up to the Iranians. They know what they need to do. They need to change their behavior, they need to change their policies if they want to come to deal with us as normal countries," Jubeir told reporters.

The statement came after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced readiness to mediate talks between the two rivals.

The Saudi diplomat underlined that Khan's efforts to mediate were solely his own initiative.

"We did not ask for mediation. And, I believe, the Pakistani prime minister's office or the foreign ministry put out a statement to that effect. They said there was no request for mediation, that the prime minister of Pakistan did this on his own initiative," Jubeir said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that "key to resolving" the situation in the region lies in ending the war in Yemen, establishing an early armistice there, as well as helping the people of this country.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have been engaged in a regional cold war for years, supporting opposite sides of various conflicts across the middle East, most notably in Yemen and Syria.