Saudi stock exchange main index ends trading higher at 10,724.62 Points

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading higher here today, gaining 42.61 points to close at 10,724.62 points.

The total value of the trading reported was SR3 billion, while the toll of shares traded was 98 million, divided into over 220,000 deals.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day gaining 243.64 points, to close at 19,456.81 points, with a valuation of SR13.5 million and an overall tally of more than 200,000 stocks traded and divided into a total of 1,626 deals.