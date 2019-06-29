UrduPoint.com
Saudi Team Due In Pakistan Sunday To Initiate Road To Makkah Project

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019

Saudi team due in Pakistan Sunday to initiate Road to Makkah project

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment and Coordinator for Hajj Operation, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab has urged all departments concerned to fully facilitate each and every Haji during all steps and processes in Pakistan, their stay in Saudi Arabia and on their return after performing Hajj.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad of all stakeholders to review arrangements made for Pakistani Hujjaj before the start of Hajj flight operation.The meeting was briefed about various arrangements in place at all airports and the facilities being extended to Hujjaj.Secretary Religious Affairs updated the meeting on the Road to Makkah project.

He said a sixty one member Saudi team is visiting Pakistan on Sunday for 60 days stay to initiate Road to Makkah project from Islamabad airport during Hajj Operation, 2019.

