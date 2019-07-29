Saudi teen commits suicide due to PUBG

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) A 17-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide in Bisha city, which her parents blame on online game PlayerUnknown's BattleGround (PUBG).

On Sunday, the teen's body was found in their family home by her younger sister.

The family blamed PUBG for the girl's alleged suicide. They claimed that the teen did not appear to be suffering from any physical or psychological illness and that she was never subjected to violence.

At the time of the incident, the deceased, her sister and the domestic worker were present at home.

At some point, the younger sister walked into the room to check on her sibling. That's when she found the teen hanging from the ceiling.

The girl's parents believe the game PUBG she had been playing online led to her alleged suicide.

In a statement to press, the teen's father warned parents against the dangers of computer games and apps, saying they have a negative effect on young people. He also urged guardians to monitor what their children choose to play on their digital devices.