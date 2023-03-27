Saudi telecom expands coverage of 5G networks by 130% in the Grand Holy Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :In preparation for the Umrah season during the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia's leading telecoms provider STC Group has raised the readiness of its services and network to serve visitors to Makkah and Madinah.

The company is offering a system of digital services and solutions to ensure that visitors can perform Umrah rituals with ease and tranquility.

The telecom company has expanded its network in Makkah, Madinah, and the Two Holy Mosques, with network capabilities increasing by 13% in Makkah and 18% in Madinah since last year. Furthermore, the coverage of the 5G network has expanded by 25% in Makkah and 13% in Madinah. The scope of the 5G network in the Grand Holy Mosque has increased by 130% compared to last year to ensure the best network performance for visitors, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Group has also prepared an emergency plan with competent authorities to achieve a rapid response to emergencies and enhance network stability, with technical support and maintenance teams ready around the clock. Several mobile vehicles have been equipped to increase the network capacity and enhance coverage.

These early preparations aim to ensure the readiness of the Group's services and digital solutions to provide a unique experience for visitors. The digital infrastructure of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque will be ready to receive millions during the holy month of Ramadan. The Group aims to prepare all sites for Umrah performers, worshipers, and visitors to the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in a way that guarantees a distinguished digital experience and raises the level of quality of services provided to them.