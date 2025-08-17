Saudi Vision 2030 Opens New Avenues For Pakistani Halal Food Exports
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Pakistani exporters can leverage Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance their share in the Kingdom’s food market by attracting Saudi investment in technology transfer, food processing, packaging, and logistics, while ensuring compliance with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) standards.
With Vision 2030 focusing on reducing reliance on oil and strengthening food supply chains, Pakistan, a major producer of halal-certified food, is well-positioned to expand its exports to Saudi Arabia.
According to a message received here on Sunday from Jeddah, Saif-ur-Rehman, Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman, who is currently leading a food delegation to the Kingdom, said the vision provides significant opportunities for Pakistani food exporters by prioritizing economic diversification, food security, and quality imports.
He emphasized that Pakistani food exporters could secure long-term trade contracts, particularly in the organic and premium food sectors, as Saudi Arabia diversifies its import sources. Highlighting the Kingdom’s growing demand for halal food, he said Saudi Arabia is placing strong emphasis on food security, creating rising demand for halal-certified products such as meat, dairy, rice, and processed snacks.
“Pakistan, being a leading halal food producer, can capitalize on this opportunity by meeting Saudi Arabia’s stringent food safety and halal standards,” he added.
