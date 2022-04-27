Saudi visit to open new vistas of opportunities for Pakistan: Ashrafi

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Former Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia would open new vistas of opportunities for Pakistan.

Besides deepening further cordial relations, this visit would enhance economic and trade activities between the two brotherly countries, he said in an exclusive talk with APP.

He said it would also help bring investment in Pakistan as there were ample opportunities for foreign investors in the various sectors.

Lauding Saudi Arabia he said it had always supported Pakistan during the trying times and its selfless services would be recalled forever.

Ashrafi who is also the part of this historic visit informed that the prime minister's delegation was comprised ofall political leaderships in the parliament and they would have one-on-one interaction with the Saudi state officials which would bear positive results in the times to come.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were time-tested and all-weather friends and above all both had deep religious bonds.

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Parliament Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East

