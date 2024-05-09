Saudia Airlines unveils comprehensive Hajj plan for 1.2 million Pilgrims

Saudia Airlines, the Saudi Arabia's national carrier, has unveiled its operational plan for the upcoming Hajj season in 1445 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Saudia Airlines, the Saudi Arabia's national carrier, has unveiled its operational plan for the upcoming Hajj season in 1445 AH.

The plan prioritizes the smooth transportation of over 1.2 million pilgrims by air, offering them exceptional service throughout their journey.

Starting May 9, Saudia Airlines will be operational for 74 days during the Hajj season, both for arrival and return journeys. It will leverage its fleet of over 150 modern aircraft to transport pilgrims from over 100 destinations across four continents.

To ensure a seamless experience, the airline has formed specialized work teams focused on performance monitoring, lounge operations, and coordination with other stakeholders. It has implemented an emergency plan in collaboration with relevant authorities and conducted virtual simulations at Jeddah and Madinah airports, SPA reported.

Pilgrims can arrive through five domestic airports: Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Yanbu. Over 11,000 frontline employees and technicians will be dedicated to facilitating movement at these airports.

Saudia will continue its "Hajj without Luggage" service, handling 270,000 bags and distributing 240,000 bottles of Zamzam water.

The airline also collaborates on the Makkah Route Initiative, serving 120,000 pilgrims with dedicated flights.

Saudia employs staff fluent in over 30 languages spoken by pilgrims to bridge the language gap. The airline will offer a variety of in-flight meals catering to diverse dietary needs and announce the Miqat timings onboard.

Passengers can access informative programs on seatback screens.

These programs feature awareness materials and Hajj guidance produced in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The resources, totaling 300,000 minutes of content, aim to simplify ritual procedures and regulations.

Saudia prioritizes accessibility for pilgrims with disabilities, providing wheelchairs, medical stretchers, and oxygen equipment on all flights.

The airline continues its luggage collection service at pilgrim residences for a hassle-free departure after completing their Hajj rituals.