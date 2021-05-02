Saudia Arabia to fund mosque construction in Islamic university: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia has agreed to finance the construction of 80-kanal Jamia Masjid King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in International Islamic University Islamabad, said Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

In a statement, he said the mosque having capacity to accommodate over 12,000 faithful would be a gift from Saudi government to the people of Pakistan and the students of Islamic University ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia.

After Shah Faisal Mosque, Islamabad, this mosque, King Salman Masjid will be a great addition to the mosques of Pakistan and the world of islam.