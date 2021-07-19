Saudia may allow immunized pilgrims for Umrah soon after Hajj: Noor-ul-Huq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul Haq Qadri on Monday said that Saudi Arabia has indicated to allow only immunized pilgrims for Umrah soon after Hajj.

"Only vaccinated people would be given permission to perform Umrah to protect people against the spread of COVID-19 ", he told ptv news in an interview.

Due to the pandemic, the Hajj pilgrimage this year was limited to those living in Saudi Arabia and pilgrims from abroad were not accepted, minister added.

He said after vaccination process of largest population in the world next year's hajj would definitely be normalized for every country.

Replying to a query, minister urged the public to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to limit the transmission of Covid-19.

Replying to another question about Islamic month of Muharram related SOPs, he said the Federal government and religious scholars would held meetings regarding this issue after Eid.