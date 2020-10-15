Saudia resumes international flights to 20 cities including Islamabad, Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the middle East, Asia and Europe, after seven months of travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kingdom's flag carrier said that only permitted travelers could now fly to Amman, Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, DC, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

Saudi Arabia partially lifted the suspension of international flights from September 15, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kingdom will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport after January 1 next year, the Interior Ministry said, on a specific date to be announced in December. The airline normally flies to more than 85 destinations worldwide, Arab news reported .

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Passports (GDP) called on Saudis and expats traveling from the Kingdom to comply with their destinations' health requirements.

Some destinations, it said, required a number of procedures and specifications in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a way that ensures that the passengers' flights are not canceled and are not returned to their country upon arrival.

The directorate said that those requirements and procedures were constantly updated and without prior notice.

A passport is required for traveling to the Gulf Cooperation Council states and cannot be replaced by a national identity card. Before traveling, citizens must ensure that their passport is valid for no less than three months to Arab countries, and no less than six months to other countries.

To learn about the travel documents' regulations and instructions, travelers can visit the GDP's official website.