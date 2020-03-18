UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudia Suspends Prayers At Mosques Over Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Saudia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Council of Senior Scholars in Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend the daily congregational prayers and the weekly Friday prayer in all mosques across the Kingdom. The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah are exempted from this ruling.

The decision is part of the preventive and precautionary measures being taken by the Kingdom to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The 25th extraordinary session of the council which was held in Riyadh ruled that all the mosques will remain closed on a temporary basis but the call for prayer (adhan) shall be made as usual.

The council meeting reviewed the situation in the light of the growing cases of the corona pandemic resulting in a number of deaths.

It also examined medical reports related to the pandemic, which confirmed the seriousness of the situation in terms of the speed and the scale of infection transmission among people, threatening their lives.

The council noted that the risk would be doubled if comprehensive precautionary measures were not taken as the gatherings are found to be the main cause of transmission.

The Council quoted the rules of the Islamic Shariah that "There should be neither harming nor reciprocating harm," and that "The harming should be prevented as much as possible." Based on this, it is permissible under the Islamic Shariah to stop Friday prayer and all the obligatory prayers in the mosques, the council said, adding that the Two Holy Mosques will be exempted from this ruling. The scholars said that the doors of mosques will remain closed temporarily but the call for prayers shall continueuninterruptedly.

The Council called on all the faithful to strictly adhere to the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the competent authorities, and to fully cooperate with them.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Prayer Mosque All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Global co-operation is key to beating c ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

10 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.