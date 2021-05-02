UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudia To Build King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Grand Mosque At IIUI

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Saudia to build King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz grand Mosque at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, said custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has decided to build King Salman bin Abdul Aziz grand mosque at the New Campus of the varsity.

In an interview with Saudi Press Agenc, he thanked His Highness for keen interest in meeting the infrastructural needs of IIUI and also hailed Saudi Arabia's continuous efforts of building Mosques across the world.

He said the concept of the design is inspired from a verse (35) of Surah An-Nur "Allah is the Light of the heavens and the earth".

He further said the Mosque would have a huge complex that would also be a hub of research to facilitate scholars and students and a platform for holding dialogue and learning opportunities both for students and faculty members.

The IIUI President said the Mosque would also meet the requirement of the university's population for the prayers as thousands of the officials would be facilitated with the Grand Mosque.

Talking about the design, he said the proposed model of the Mosque is an exceptional representation of Islamic arts and architecture as well as its conceptualization in the light of a verse of Quran e Kareem would make it unique.

Dr. Hathal opined that the Mosque's construction would be a milestone towards achievement of the lofty goals of the university.

There would be an ample capacity in the inner hall of the Mosque where as many as 4000 male and 2000 female would offer prayer, while the yard would also have a capacity to accommodate 6000 people.

There would be a library and a museum, while there would also be a Muhammad bin Salman Auditorium for conferences in the Mosque.

Commenting on the endowment of the grand Mosque, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Nawaf saeed Al-Malki said the Mosque is a gift for the Muslims from the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques and it would be another valuable addition that would further strengthen bilateral ties between both brethren countries Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also hailed services of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for his untiring efforts for the progress of Muslim world and informed that the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Mosque at IIU would be a symbol of Saudi Arabia's commitment to promote education.

He also appreciated services of IIUI, adding that it was one of the vital institutions of Islamic world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education Saudi Male Progress Saudi Arabia Hub International Islamic University Prayer Mosque Muslim From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

27 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

27 minutes ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

3 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

3 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.