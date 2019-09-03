Saudia welcomes first flights of Umrah performers in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Saudi Director General of Passports Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya has welcomed the first flights of Umrah performers from outside the Kingdom at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Talking to Arab news , he said the General Directorate of Passports is prepared to receive and complete all procedures of Umrah performers arriving in the Kingdom.

Authorities said last month that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is seeking to issue 10 million visas for this year's Umrah season.

The visas will be issued electronically without the need to visit embassies and consulates for the stamp.

The ministry is seeking to issue Umrah visas for 30 million pilgrims by 2030, and aims to remove obstacles for businesses offering services to pilgrims.

The ministry ensures that all services are available to pilgrims inside and outside the Kingdom through the internet and reliable websites, which pilgrims use when making their bookings.