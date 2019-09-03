UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudia Welcomes First Flights Of Umrah Performers In Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:20 AM

Saudia welcomes first flights of Umrah performers in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Saudi Director General of Passports Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya has welcomed the first flights of Umrah performers from outside the Kingdom at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Talking to Arab news , he said the General Directorate of Passports is prepared to receive and complete all procedures of Umrah performers arriving in the Kingdom.

Authorities said last month that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is seeking to issue 10 million visas for this year's Umrah season.

The visas will be issued electronically without the need to visit embassies and consulates for the stamp.

The ministry is seeking to issue Umrah visas for 30 million pilgrims by 2030, and aims to remove obstacles for businesses offering services to pilgrims.

The ministry ensures that all services are available to pilgrims inside and outside the Kingdom through the internet and reliable websites, which pilgrims use when making their bookings.

Related Topics

Internet Hajj Jeddah Visit Saudi All From Million Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Goodwill Ambassador ..

9 hours ago

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

9 hours ago

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital ..

8 hours ago

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences on Pa ..

8 hours ago

FBR releases first tranche of sales tax refunds pr ..

8 hours ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.