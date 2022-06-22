Saudi Arabia's Grand Holy Mosque has been equipped with 80,000 new copies of the Holy Quran ahead of this year's Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Grand Holy Mosque has been equipped with 80,000 new copies of the Holy Quran ahead of this year's Hajj.

Ghazi al-Thibiani, the director general of the General Directorate for the Holy Quran and Books, said that these included new Braille copies of the Holy Quran for the blind, and copies of the interpretation of the meanings of the Holy Quran in various languages, including English, urdu and Indonesian, the official news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

Al-Thibiani added that the directorate has prepared a special program to celebrate pilgrims, where it will gift a copy of the Holy Quran for every pilgrim, in addition to a program for the meanings of the Holy Quran with translations in more than 60 languages, through a QR that is downloaded on smart phones.