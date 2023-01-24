UrduPoint.com

Saudis In Makkah Can Now Rent Out Their Housing Units To Hajj Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Saudis in Makkah can now rent out their housing units to Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pilgrims' Housing Committee at the Makkah Mayoralty announced that it has started receiving requests from citizens to rent out residential units to accommodate the Hajj pilgrims.

The committee called on owners of all residential units, who wish to rent out their housing units to accommodate the pilgrims, to contact immediately the designated engineering offices to complete the procedures for issuing permits for their residential units in this regard.

The mayoralty stated that it would continue receiving applications from citizens over the coming period.

"There are a number of engineering consulting offices accredited by the mayoralty and the Civil Defense to inspect the pilgrims' housing units to verify whether they fulfilled the terms and conditions stipulated in the regulations, and issue a fitness certificate accordingly.

"On the basis of this, the Pilgrims' Housing Committee will issue permits for the housing units to accommodate the pilgrims," it said.

The committee urged the citizens to contact it to know about the specified terms and conditions to facilitate the issuance of permits for using their housing units to accommodate the pilgrims, Saudi Gazette reported.

The mayoralty called on all building owners wishing to rent them to fulfil all the requirements, as well as all the safety and security elements required to be provided, in accordance with the regulations regarding construction and safety requirements.

Related Topics

Hajj Rent Saudi Makkah All From Housing

Recent Stories

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: E ..

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: Energy Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

13 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

13 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.