SAU,FAO Agrees To Work Together On Green Climate Fund

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:24 PM

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have agreed to work together on Green Climate Fund

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have agreed to work together on Green Climate Fund.

In this connection both SAU and FAO also agreed to propose water management courses in the curriculum of Sindh province while experts will work on joint research and surveys in different fields related to agriculture.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri and Technical Advisor Food and Agriculture Organization in Pakistan Emelda Berejena decided in a meeting held on Wednesday.

Emelda Berejena informed that FAO was desired to set up its centre at SAU with the establishment of Green Climate Fund, experts from university will conduct joint research on drought, environmental pollution, effects of climate change, agronomy, horticulture, soil science, water management and other areas, related with agriculture as well as on Indus Delta.

VC Dr Fateh Marri informed that the university in collaboration with various national and international institutions was conducting research on various agricultural issues specially on food security, climate change, pure seeds of different crops, fruits, vegetables and indigenous species of livestock.

He assured Emelda Berejena of extending full cooperation to FAO for setting up FAO Center at University and joint research with FAO on various projects as well as proper management of irrigation water in order to improve agriculture of the province and provide better benefits to the farmers. A course on proper use and importance of water will also be introduced in the curriculum of Sindh, he added.

The representatives from Green Climate Fund Ashfaq Ahmed Nahyoon, Ali Kumbhar and Director University Advances and Financial Assistance, Sindh Agricultural University Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar also expressed their views on the occasion.

