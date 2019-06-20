Saurdi Arabia has dismissed UN report on Khashoggi killing.According to media reports, Saudi minister has slammed as unfounded a report by a United Nations expert who called for those involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be held accountable

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Saurdi Arabia has dismissed UN report on Khashoggi killing.According to media reports, Saudi minister has slammed as unfounded a report by a United Nations expert who called for those involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be held accountable."It is not new.

The UN report reiterates what has already been published and circulated in the media," Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, said on Twitter.

The report of the rapporteur in the human rights council contains clear contradictions and baseless allegations which challenge its credibility' he added.

In a series of tweets, al-Jubeir said that judicial authorities in Saudi were the only ones competent to deal with this case and exercise their powers in complete independence."We vehemently reject any attempt to undermine the leadership of the kingdom, or derail the case from the course of justice or influence it in any way," he added.