SAU’s Malir Farm Achieves Global Certification As A Model Farm

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam’s Malir Farm has achieved global certification as a model farm, marking a significant milestone in agricultural research and innovation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam’s Malir Farm has achieved global certification as a model farm, marking a significant milestone in agricultural research and innovation.

Following this recognition, the university has launched advanced research initiatives, focusing on mango cultivation to enhance productivity and sustainability.

The SAU spokesperson informed that the research emphasizes drip irrigation technology to improve mango yields with minimal water usage and explores modern farming techniques for optimized production.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal conducted a special visit to Malir Farm, where Prof Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli, the farm in-charge, provided a detailed briefing.

The Vice Chancellor was informed of a successful intercropping experiment involving mango and jujube (ber). Furthermore, the ultra-high density mango model has been implemented, wherein mango trees are planted in close proximity to maximize land efficiency, enhance yield, and ensure superior fruit quality.

Dr Khaskheli elaborated on the scientific approach being applied, which includes precision pruning, optimized nutrient management and effective water conservation techniques.

During his address, Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted SAU leadership in modern agricultural research, reaffirming the university’s commitment to aligning its model farm with global standards.

Dr Siyal further stated that Malir Farm was conducting research on disease-resistant mango varieties, ensuring compliance with global export standards.

The event was attended by Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro (Director, Seed Production & Development Center), Dr Noor-un-Nisa Memon, Dr Muhammad Mithal Lund (Director of Farms), Prof Dr Farman Chandio, Dr Niaz Wahucho along with renowned agricultural experts and officials.

