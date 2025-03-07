SAU’s Malir Farm Achieves Global Certification As A Model Farm
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 08:07 PM
Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam’s Malir Farm has achieved global certification as a model farm, marking a significant milestone in agricultural research and innovation
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam’s Malir Farm has achieved global certification as a model farm, marking a significant milestone in agricultural research and innovation.
Following this recognition, the university has launched advanced research initiatives, focusing on mango cultivation to enhance productivity and sustainability.
The SAU spokesperson informed that the research emphasizes drip irrigation technology to improve mango yields with minimal water usage and explores modern farming techniques for optimized production.
SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal conducted a special visit to Malir Farm, where Prof Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli, the farm in-charge, provided a detailed briefing.
The Vice Chancellor was informed of a successful intercropping experiment involving mango and jujube (ber). Furthermore, the ultra-high density mango model has been implemented, wherein mango trees are planted in close proximity to maximize land efficiency, enhance yield, and ensure superior fruit quality.
Dr Khaskheli elaborated on the scientific approach being applied, which includes precision pruning, optimized nutrient management and effective water conservation techniques.
During his address, Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted SAU leadership in modern agricultural research, reaffirming the university’s commitment to aligning its model farm with global standards.
Dr Siyal further stated that Malir Farm was conducting research on disease-resistant mango varieties, ensuring compliance with global export standards.
The event was attended by Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro (Director, Seed Production & Development Center), Dr Noor-un-Nisa Memon, Dr Muhammad Mithal Lund (Director of Farms), Prof Dr Farman Chandio, Dr Niaz Wahucho along with renowned agricultural experts and officials.
Recent Stories
480-kg substandard ghee destroyed
President Asif Ali Zardari resolves to advance women's rights
British High Commission honors young climate storytellers on Commonwealth Day
Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Ja ..
PHA provides health-enhancing activities to youth
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat suspends superintendent of examina ..
LHC orders to formulate policy for converting diesel buses to electric
Chinese ambassador calls on PM, discuss ties
SAU’s Malir Farm achieves global certification as a model farm
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique warn of no tolerance for negligenc ..
LWMC implementing Ramadan Sanitation Plan
DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
480-kg substandard ghee destroyed4 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari resolves to advance women's rights4 minutes ago
-
British High Commission honors young climate storytellers on Commonwealth Day4 minutes ago
-
Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Pres ..10 minutes ago
-
PHA provides health-enhancing activities to youth4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat suspends superintendent of examination centre4 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to formulate policy for converting diesel buses to electric4 minutes ago
-
Chinese ambassador calls on PM, discuss ties4 minutes ago
-
SAU’s Malir Farm achieves global certification as a model farm4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique warn of no tolerance for negligence in dengue preventi ..4 minutes ago
-
LWMC implementing Ramadan Sanitation Plan4 minutes ago
-
DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles12 minutes ago