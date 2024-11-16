Open Menu

SAU's Senate Meeting Discusses Key Agendas

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 08:10 PM

SAU's Senate meeting discusses key agendas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The 29th meeting of the Senate of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri here Saturday.

According to the SAU´s spokesman, the meeting was attended by MPA Imdad Ali Pitafi while Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad Abbas Baloch and NED University´s Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, who represented the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, participated online.

Other notable who attended the meeting included former SAU Vice Chancellor and Professor Emeritus Dr. A.Q. Mughal, ex-VC of Mehran University Jamshoro and representative of HEC Sindh Dr Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Pro VC SAU Umerkot Campus Dr Jan Muhammad Marri and Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, besides other academic persons.

The spokesman informed that the meeting discussed 4 key agendas including the approval of annual receipts and payment accounts for development and non-development projects for the financial year 2022-23; the revised budget for 2023-24; budget estimates for 2024-25; and the presentation of the annual report for 2023.

Director Finance Syed Fida Hussain Shah presented the financial accounts and budgets while Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, presented the annual report.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAU´s VC stated that the Varsity has continued to progress with the support of the Sindh Government and relevant institutions.

He underlined that improved financial discipline had resolved several operational issues and strengthened the institution’s academic, research and development activities.

Dr Marri expressed optimism that the enhanced administrative measures would enable the university to achieve further milestones and improved rankings.

The Senate members expressed their appreciation for the financial management and reforms besides commending the provincial government for increasing budget allocations for the higher education institutions.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Senate Education Budget Agriculture Progress Jamshoro Tando Jam Ghulam Mohiuddin HEC Government

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

2 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

2 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

2 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

5 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

6 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

6 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

6 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

8 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan