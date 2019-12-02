UrduPoint.com
'Save Calf' Campaign Launched

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:00 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Director Livestock Dr Rai Zakir Ali said on Monday that the provincial government had launched 'Save Calf' programme to benefit cattle farmers through a cash transfer initiative.

Registration of cattle rearers has been started and those having calf of the age of one day to one-month are being listed to get Rs 6,500 per registered calf, said Dr Zakir in a corner meeting with cattle rearers at Mauza Faiz Wah, Shamsabad.

A cattle rearer is entitled to register 10 calves. Cattle rearers are being provided guidance and training to improve their capacity to produce more meat and milk, Zakir said.

Dr Zakir also visited different cattle farms. He was accompanied by progressive farmers, Dr Iftikhar Ali Qureshi, Deputy Director Information Mian Naeem Asim, Veterinary Official Dr Khurram Waheed, veterinary doctor Muhammad Farooq Abdullah, and cattle farmers.

More Stories From Pakistan

