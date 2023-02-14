'Save energy' should be order of the day: Aslam Bhalli

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :'Save energy' should be an order of the day to curtail inflated bills in addition to bridge gap between demand and supply of electricity, said Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing an awareness workshop on "Energy Efficiency & Energy Management", he stressed the need to discourage waste of precious energy.

He appreciated the efforts of Research & Development (R&D) Department FCCI to arrange this most relevant workshop in the prevailing circumstances as the cost of energy was jacked up exorbitantly.

He said that maximum FCCI members should be sensitized to participate in such workshops of national importance.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on R&D said that the wide gap between demand and supply had necessitated its prudent use by every segment of the society.

He said that major industrial and commercial organizations must conduct their energy audit on regular basis to identify loops in their system and plug the same without any delay. "Such measures will pay back them in the form of reduced billing whereas we can also avoid fatal electricity related mishaps due to regular energy audit", he added.

Muhammad Salman Butt Advisor Aspire Consult Pakistan gave a presentation on leadership role, quality management system, operational transparency, reasons of analysis, energy flow map, process flow design and self-assessment tools.