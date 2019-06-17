UrduPoint.com
"Save Father Campaign" Can't Stop Budget Passage From Parliament: Shandana

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:25 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan Monday said "Save Father Campaign" launched by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party (PPP) could not hinder the passing of Federal Budget 2019-20 from the Parliament

Talking to media persons in lobby of the Parliament House, she said currently Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing the one-point agenda in the Parliament, which was approval of the budget despite opposition's hue and cry over arrest of corrupt elements.

The parliamentary secretary said the PTI government would overcome all the problems being created by opposition with the power of masses, who mandated the PTI to form government in the General Election-2018.

Shandana said the government was committed to work for welfare of the common man, adding "Enemy of public is enemy of ours." She said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been promoting the politics of families and personal gains during the last 40 years in the name of democracy. But, now the PTI government would not allow them to befool the public.

Shandana said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in welfare of the common man and expressed confidence that the PTI government, under leadership of Imran Khan, would steer the country out of economic crunch.

