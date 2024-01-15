Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

Stay or stopover in Dubai of 8 hours or more, and get free entry tickets to Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 Jan, 2024) Emirates has today announced an exciting new offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai this winter. Starting from 12th January, people who have bought flights to Dubai or add a stopover in Dubai of 8 hours or more can enjoy free tickets to two of Dubai’s biggest attractions – the Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure.

The Museum of the Future is the newest jewel in the Dubai skyline where you’ll be transported into the world 50 years from now. Furthermore, you can cool off on the slides and rides at Atlantis Aquaventure, the world’s largest waterpark.

This special offer is valid on tickets bought between 12th January to 1st February 2024, for travel between 15th January and 31st March 2024.

The offer is available in all cabins and bookings made on emirates.com, Emirates call centre, Emirates ticketing office or via travels agents can be redeemed at least 96 hours before you travel.

Experience more of Dubai with Emirates

From soaking up the sun on beautiful beaches, shopping at Dubai Mall, enjoying the views from the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa to dining at incredible restaurants in Dubai, why not make Dubai your next winter sun holiday? Other Emirates benefits include: