UrduPoint.com

'Save The Buffalo, Calves And Fatting Of Calves' Seminar To Be Held On Mar 01

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 09:13 PM

'Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves' seminar to be held on Mar 01

The directorate of animal husbandry will organize one-day seminar "Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves" on Wednesday as the provincial minister for Livestock, Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi will be the chief guest of the event

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The directorate of animal husbandry will organize one-day seminar "Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves" on Wednesday as the provincial minister for Livestock, Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi will be the chief guest of the event.

According to the press statement, provincial Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Tameezuddin Khero and Director General Dr Nazeer Kalhoro will be the keynote speakers of the seminar to be held here in a local hotel.

The seminar will highlight the matter relating to the treatment of the diseases of livestock animals, especially buffalo and calves.

Related Topics

Hotel Bari Buffalo Event

Recent Stories

Punjab Ombudsperson vows to free-of-cost justice f ..

Punjab Ombudsperson vows to free-of-cost justice for all

11 minutes ago
 EU Considers Financing LNG Terminal Construction i ..

EU Considers Financing LNG Terminal Construction in Balkans - Commissioner

14 minutes ago
 Over 23,000 UK Patients Died in 2022 Due to Long W ..

Over 23,000 UK Patients Died in 2022 Due to Long Waits in Emergency Departments ..

14 minutes ago
 Flour supply started to people at official rates i ..

Flour supply started to people at official rates in Hub: DC Zahid Khan

14 minutes ago
 Next Winter in Europe to Be 'More Challenging' Giv ..

Next Winter in Europe to Be 'More Challenging' Given Lack of Russian Gas - US En ..

15 minutes ago
 Tow new routes of Pink bus to be operational from ..

Tow new routes of Pink bus to be operational from 1st March: Sharjeel Memon

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.