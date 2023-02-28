'Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves' seminar to be held on Mar 01

The directorate of animal husbandry will organize one-day seminar "Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves" on Wednesday as the provincial minister for Livestock, Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi will be the chief guest of the event

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The directorate of animal husbandry will organize one-day seminar "Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves" on Wednesday as the provincial minister for Livestock, Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi will be the chief guest of the event.

According to the press statement, provincial Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Tameezuddin Khero and Director General Dr Nazeer Kalhoro will be the keynote speakers of the seminar to be held here in a local hotel.

The seminar will highlight the matter relating to the treatment of the diseases of livestock animals, especially buffalo and calves.