'Save The Calf And Fattening Scheme' Registration Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Livestock department Sargodha started the registration of fourth phase of "Safe the calf and feedlot fattening" scheme with aim to enhance milk and meat production in the division.

This was stated by director livestock Sargodha division Dr Rana Wajid Arshad Khan while talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that 196 units under save the calf and total 80 units under calf breeding scheme would be registered in the four districts of the division.

"A total 10 animals would be selected in one unit under save the calf and total 25 animals would be selected in one unit under feedlot fattening scheme", he added.

He said that application forms were available free of charge at all the veterinary hospitals and deputy director offices.National Identity card of animal owner was mandatory for registration, he added.

