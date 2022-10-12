UrduPoint.com

Save The Children Pledges $50 Mln For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 12:14 AM

In order to ensure the smooth and effective relief and rehabilitation process post floods 2022, Save the Children has committed US$50 million for the floods response, out of which 70% was dedicated towards the relief and rehabilitation activities in Sindh, which includes establishing Temporary Learning Centres and children friendly spaces and provision of food/non food items, dignity kits, and other necessary relief items

As a part of their engagement with provincial government to strengthen the public private partnership, Save the Children officials met with Faryal Talpur, Member Provincial Assembly of Sindh and ensured their commitment towards relief and rehabilitation by responding to the education needs during the current flood emergency besides scaling up the relief and rehabilitation operation, a news release here received said.

Save the Children, represented by Gabriella Waaijman, Global Humanitarian Director, M. Khurram Gondal, Country Director Save the Children, and Usman Aslam, Director Policy, Advocacy, Communications and Government Liaison discussed their planning and implementation strategy during a meeting at Chief Secretary Office in Sindh, chaired by Chairman Planning and Development Govt. of Sindh Syed Hassan Naqvi, to discuss the way forward to coordinate and collaborate for an effective flood response in the province. Representatives from provincial health ministry, education ministry, DG PDMA as well as as political representatives from Daadu, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Khairpur were also in the meeting.

The Sindh government has already declared Save the Children as its strategic partner for the Pakistan Flood Response 2022, following the permission by Federal interior ministry to carry out humanitarian activities in all floods-affected districts of Pakistan, in coordination with NFRCC, NDMA, and respective PDMAs.

The Provincial government of Sindh has initiated multiple initiatives under public private partnership and it has assured International humanitarian organization, Save The Children of its full support.

With the support of provincial government, Save the children is already working in the province. Under this initiative, scheduled to continue for two years, 600 TLCs will be established in Dadu, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Khairpur besides scaling up the response and support for flood affected children on immediate basis.

"We are ensuring resumption of students' education despite the damage caused to the schools due to the recent flood," Khurram Gondal said on the occasion.

Gabriella Waaijman, Global Humanitarian Director, Save the Children expressed deep sorrow and offered her condolences over the losses and expressed solidarity with people of Pakistan. She said that Save the Children is putting in all resources and efforts so that students' education activities are resumed to recover education loss as much as we can.

