Save The Children, UNFPA Committed To Strengthen Resilience, Reproductive Health Integration In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Save the Children in close collaboration with UNFPA has organized a 3-day Consultative Workshop on Strengthening Resilience and Reproductive Health Integration in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Save the Children in close collaboration with UNFPA has organized a 3-day Consultative Workshop on Strengthening Resilience and Reproductive Health Integration in Punjab.

The Opening Session was held in Lahore with key stakeholders to deliberate and devise strategies for improving resilience and reproductive health programs in the province.

This initiative is in line with Government of Pakistan’s commitment to FP2030 with its national objectives, a news release said issued here on Wednesday.

The event featured discussions on current scenarios in disasters and emergencies, the importance of Minimum Services Packages (MISP), and the establishment of a Resilience Reference Group in Punjab.

The opening session was attended by DG Health Services Punjab, Dr. Ilyas Gondal and representatives from leading government departments, UN, NGOs and INGOs.

Save the Children Pakistan works towards enhancing national and sub-national capacities in resilience programming, emergency preparedness, and response to ensure the availability of life-saving interventions during humanitarian situations, including reproductive health services and gender-based violence (GBV) response and recovery.

Chief Guest of the Opening Ceremony, DG Health Services Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Gondal while giving his remarks said: “I am honored to have been part of the consultations to help address the critical issues of resilience and reproductive health integration in Punjab.

Such initiatives play a vital role in ensuring the well-being of communities and vulnerable populations during disasters and emergencies.”

Dr. Rasheed Ahmed, Humanitarian Analyst, UNFPA briefed the participants on the Resilience Framework and its significance for vulnerable populations and reaffirmed UNFPA’s commitment to support the government and all stakeholders in building resilience in the province.

Muhammad Naeem, Director PQEI, Save the Children thanked the participants for their support and shared: "Save the Children is committed to supporting initiatives that positively impact the lives of children, women and communities.

He added that reproductive health is often gravely overlooked in humanitarian relief efforts that prioritize food and emergency medicine. That’s why Save the Children works with diverse partners, including humanitarian organizations, to ensure women and girls affected by crisis have reproductive health options.”

Two days of technical sessions of the workshop will focus on analyzing and prioritizing resilience and activities, identifying key participants for the Resilience Reference Group and identify gaps and recommendations for an effective action plan through focus group discussions.

The workshop featured prominent speakers, including representatives from Health Department Punjab, UNFPA, Save the Children International, sector specialists and technical consultants.

