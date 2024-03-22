Save Water, Save Life: World Water Day Celebrated
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish, said that water was the most abundant treasure of nature as every drop of clean water is precious.
He expressed these views while talking to media-persons during a rally taken out by WASA on the eve of World Water day March 22 under the title of Save water, Save Life.
Muhammad Danish said that this precious blessing should be valued and to prevent water wastage.
Every citizen should feel the responsibility so that our future generations could also get benefit from this basic need of life.
He said that WASA was striving hard to provide clean drinking water facility to citizens and added that steps were being taken to bring improvement in providing basic facility.
Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam, Director Admin Ahsan Bilal Qureshi, Director Works Arif Abbas, Deputy Directors Mansoor Ahmed, Muhammad Nadeem, Hasan Mahmood Bukhari, and other officers and employees participated in the walk in large numbers.
MD WASA further said that clean water was being provided to citizens three times a day through 1448 kilometres long network, 84 tube wells and 65 water filtration plants.
Citizens should use this blessing carefully and prevent it from being wasted.
Giving awareness and a message to the public, he said that we have to make a positive change in our attitudes to prevent water wastage, especially at the domestic level, we have to be careful in using water for dishes, washing clothes, washing cars, and other usage and should not waste water.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Resolution Day marked at UGIs5 minutes ago
-
Govt striving for economic growth, job creation: Mashood5 minutes ago
-
Meena stresses for reforms in colleges to ensure quality education6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara bids farewell to outgoing police officers of the region6 minutes ago
-
USAID to support reconstruction of school buildings in flood-affected areas6 minutes ago
-
New DPO Tank resolves to curb crimes, deliver justice to people6 minutes ago
-
Final test for police recruitment held6 minutes ago
-
Hospitals directed to treat patients of clubfoot, congenital abnormalities16 minutes ago
-
80 arrested for extracting gold from River Indus16 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter26 minutes ago
-
Pollen concentration soars in twin cities26 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr26 minutes ago