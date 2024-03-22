Save Water, Save Life: World Water Day celebrated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish, said that water was the most abundant treasure of nature as every drop of clean water is precious.

He expressed these views while talking to media-persons during a rally taken out by WASA on the eve of World Water day March 22 under the title of Save water, Save Life.

Muhammad Danish said that this precious blessing should be valued and to prevent water wastage.

Every citizen should feel the responsibility so that our future generations could also get benefit from this basic need of life.

He said that WASA was striving hard to provide clean drinking water facility to citizens and added that steps were being taken to bring improvement in providing basic facility.

Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam, Director Admin Ahsan Bilal Qureshi, Director Works Arif Abbas, Deputy Directors Mansoor Ahmed, Muhammad Nadeem, Hasan Mahmood Bukhari, and other officers and employees participated in the walk in large numbers.

MD WASA further said that clean water was being provided to citizens three times a day through 1448 kilometres long network, 84 tube wells and 65 water filtration plants.

Citizens should use this blessing carefully and prevent it from being wasted.

Giving awareness and a message to the public, he said that we have to make a positive change in our attitudes to prevent water wastage, especially at the domestic level, we have to be careful in using water for dishes, washing clothes, washing cars, and other usage and should not waste water.