Saved country from going default: Miftah Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that the federal government had made tough decisions and saved the country from going default.

He further said that the country was experiencing an incredible challenging environment.

He stated this while talking to media persons during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here on Saturday.

The federal minister said that he was never willing to go to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loan but the circumstances compelled him to do so.

He said we were giving petrol subsidy of $500 million and did not export anything.