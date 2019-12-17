Savilakehari celebrated as part of ongoing Chawmoss festival

The Kalash people on Tuesday celebrated the Savilakehari event as part of the ongoing Chitirmas festival to mark arrival of winter in Rambur and Birrir valleys of Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Kalash people on Tuesday celebrated the Savilakehari event as part of the ongoing Chitirmas festival to mark arrival of winter in Rambur and Birrir valleys of Chitral

During Savilakehari festival, men, women and children wear new colorful clothes and gather to sing songs in merriment. The festival was also used to announce marriages.

A lot of hustle and bustle was witnessed in Kalash valleys where people from Rambur, Bamburet and Birrir valleys were seen busy celebrating ongoing Chawmoss festival with enthusiasm.

The Kalasha people arrange a number of events including bonfire competitions, Mandahek, Sharaberayak and Savilakehari to celebrate the festival with religious zeal and zest.

The festival is celebrated for the divine, the living and dead relatives, protection of crops and goats. Locals also made figures of cows, markhor and various symbols to express their ancestry.

The Chawmoss festival that began on December 7 would continue till 22th of current month. The phase of bonfire competitions in the festival has already completed.