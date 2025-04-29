'Saving Human Lives By Controlling Accidents Is Our Topmost Priority', Says IG
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Inspector General (IG) of National Highways and Motorway Police BA Nasir on Tuesday visited the Sector Office N-5 North-I Khairabad. He was received by Additional IG North Region Afzal Ahmad Kausar and other senior officers.
The IG BA Nasir was given a guard of honour on his arrival, after which he chaired a meeting on the operational performance of the North Region, said a press release.
In the meeting, Additional IG North Region briefed the IG in detail about the overall performance of the region, targets, challenges and future course of action.
Later, IG Motorway addressed a public meeting, which was attended by officers of all ranks, officials and other staff of the region.
In his address, BA Nasir said that honest, ethical and timely assistance is the hallmark of the National Highways and Motorway Police, which is being taken all possible steps to make them more effective.
Saving precious human lives by controlling accidents is our topmost priority.
He said that the department is committed to the welfare of its officers and men, and under this objective, special measures are being taken to make the process of departmental development transparent and faster. Modern training courses are being organized to enhance professional skills.
IG Motorway added that the use of modern technology is being expanded to improve efficiency and ensure road safety. Effective campaigns are underway to take the message of road safety to every class.
At the end of the meeting, the officers and officials informed the IG about the problems faced by them, for which he issued instructions to the concerned officers on the spot.
