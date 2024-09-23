Saving People From Dengue Morbidity Top Priority, Secretary Health
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, Nadia Saqib on Monday reiterated that saving people from dengue remains the top priority of the government for which all necessary funds would be provided.
She said the government is cognizant of the dengue situation in Rawalpindi by keeping a close watch on developing situation. The secretary said that all possible measures were being taken at the government level to control dengue.
She expressed these views while chairing an anti-dengue meeting at the DC Office.
She further said that she visited Rawalpindi and reviewed the measures for the prevention of dengue on the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with the aim of further improving the measures taken against dengue in Rawalpindi and removing the flaws.
She reaffirmed that the Punjab government was very serious about the dengue outbreak and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.
Later, the Secretary visited Chak Jalal Din Union Council which remained the severely affected area in Rawalpindi. Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema and CEO Health Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi were also with the secretary during the visit. During the visit, they examined facilities in the field hospital. The secretary inspected the medical camp and inquired about the medical facilities from the patients in the field hospital. Secretary Health appreciated the efforts of the district administration and Rawalpindi Health Department against dengue in Rawalpindi. Later, Secretary Health Nadia Saqib visited the homes of dengue patients and inquired about the response by the administration.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
University of Essex UK collaborates with Pakistan to enhance academic partnership1 minute ago
-
SC dismisses appeals against regulatory duty2 minutes ago
-
Karachi police arrest suspects in double murder case2 minutes ago
-
CM decides to include life insurance in Sehat Card Plus program12 minutes ago
-
Lot of questions still unanswerable in SC reserved seats judgement: Azam Tarar12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Polio, infant diseases22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to further strengthening ties with KSA: President22 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Salman Akram Raja's plea against possible arrest22 minutes ago
-
BZU gets new VC32 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrests 12 outlaws, recovers illegal weapons, narcotics32 minutes ago
-
CM KP takes notice of law and order situation in Kurram42 minutes ago
-
DUHS refutes mismanagement allegations during MDCAT-202442 minutes ago