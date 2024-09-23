Saving people from dengue morbidity top priority, Secretary Health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, Nadia Saqib on Monday reiterated that saving people from dengue remains the top priority of the government for which all necessary funds would be provided.

She said the government is cognizant of the dengue situation in Rawalpindi by keeping a close watch on developing situation. The secretary said that all possible measures were being taken at the government level to control dengue.

She expressed these views while chairing an anti-dengue meeting at the DC Office.

She further said that she visited Rawalpindi and reviewed the measures for the prevention of dengue on the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with the aim of further improving the measures taken against dengue in Rawalpindi and removing the flaws.

She reaffirmed that the Punjab government was very serious about the dengue outbreak and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

Later, the Secretary visited Chak Jalal Din Union Council which remained the severely affected area in Rawalpindi. Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema and CEO Health Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi were also with the secretary during the visit. During the visit, they examined facilities in the field hospital. The secretary inspected the medical camp and inquired about the medical facilities from the patients in the field hospital. Secretary Health appreciated the efforts of the district administration and Rawalpindi Health Department against dengue in Rawalpindi. Later, Secretary Health Nadia Saqib visited the homes of dengue patients and inquired about the response by the administration.