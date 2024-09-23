Open Menu

Saving People From Dengue Morbidity Top Priority, Secretary Health

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Saving people from dengue morbidity top priority, Secretary Health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, Nadia Saqib on Monday reiterated that saving people from dengue remains the top priority of the government for which all necessary funds would be provided.

She said the government is cognizant of the dengue situation in Rawalpindi by keeping a close watch on developing situation. The secretary said that all possible measures were being taken at the government level to control dengue.

She expressed these views while chairing an anti-dengue meeting at the DC Office.

She further said that she visited Rawalpindi and reviewed the measures for the prevention of dengue on the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with the aim of further improving the measures taken against dengue in Rawalpindi and removing the flaws.

She reaffirmed that the Punjab government was very serious about the dengue outbreak and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

Later, the Secretary visited Chak Jalal Din Union Council which remained the severely affected area in Rawalpindi. Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema and CEO Health Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi were also with the secretary during the visit. During the visit, they examined facilities in the field hospital. The secretary inspected the medical camp and inquired about the medical facilities from the patients in the field hospital. Secretary Health appreciated the efforts of the district administration and Rawalpindi Health Department against dengue in Rawalpindi. Later, Secretary Health Nadia Saqib visited the homes of dengue patients and inquired about the response by the administration.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Rawalpindi All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

4 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

4 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

4 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

5 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

5 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

5 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

6 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

6 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

6 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

6 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

8 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan