Savours Food Blue Area Branch Fined Rs 2 Lac For Using Plastic Shopping Bags, Restaurant Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Savours food blue area branch fined Rs 2 lac for using plastic shopping bags, restaurant sealed

Islamabad administration has imposed fine amounting to Rs 2 lac on leading food chain Savors food Blue area branch for using plastic shopping bags despite ban

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Islamabad administration has imposed fine amounting to Rs 2 lac on leading food chain Savors food Blue area branch for using plastic shopping bags despite ban.The Savor Food administration misbehaved with the inspection team during the checking therefore, restaurant was sealed by the administration.

The case was also registered against them and those involved in misbehaving the team were arrested.Pakistan Environment Protection Agency Director General Farzana Altaf along with special team visited various shopping malls, shops and weekly bazaars and imposed fine on the violators of ban on use of plastic shopping bags besides creating awareness among thepeople.

