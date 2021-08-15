UrduPoint.com

Sawabi Police Launch Plantation Drive

Sun 15th August 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :In connections with Independence Day, the Sawabi police have launched tree plantation drive. The planted saplings are being named after martyred police officers, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Under the campaign, hundreds of saplings will be planted in headquarters, police lines, offices, check posts and official residences in the district.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jan Ansari and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Region, Yasin Farooq have directed tree plantation in offices and police stations to pay homage to martyred police officers.

In this connection, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sawabi, Mohammad Shoaib Khan, Circle Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) planted saplings in their respective offices and police stations after the Names of martyred police officers.

