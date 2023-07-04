Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

Sawai Khan Chhalgri, Director Information (BS 19) is promoted to the post of Director General Public Relations (BS 20) with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Sawai Khan Chhalgri, Director Information (BS 19) is promoted to the post of Director General Public Relations (BS 20) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, on the recommendation of provincial selection Board-1 and with approval of the competent Authority (Chief Minister Sindh), Sawai Khan Chhalgri has been promoted to the rank of DGPR.

The posting notification will be issued separately, the notification stated.