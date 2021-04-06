UrduPoint.com
Sawati Visits Sukkur Railway Station, Held Meeting With PR Officers & SCCCI Office Bearers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:46 PM

Sawati visits Sukkur Railway Station, held meeting with PR officers & SCCCI office bearers

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Sawati on Tuesday vowed to end corruption from Pakistan Railways (PR) as there would be zero tolerance policy against it

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Sawati on Tuesday vowed to end corruption from Pakistan Railways (PR) as there would be zero tolerance policy against it.

Talking to media during his visit to Sukkur Railway Station, he said several crises being face by Railway department are being inspected.

He warned officers and officials of Railways that he would not tolerate corruption and any political interference in the PR.

Sawati said the Railway authorities has been been directed to bring a visible change in the PR by adopting the latest technologies and innovative techniques.

He said the PR would be strengthened so that it would become financially stable.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet had zero tolerance policy towards corruption.He further said that we would also offer the private sector to construct rail plazas at several railway stations.

DS Railways, Sukkur Division Tariq Latif during the visit briefed the minister about the facilities available at the station for the passengers.

Earlier, the Federal Minister held a detailed meeting with office bearers of the Sukkur Chamber of commerce and Industries (SCCI) on led by its President Malik Rizwan.

