SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through climate-smart agriculture using digital solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :SAWIE a digital unbiased farm advisory platform took part in Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Silver Jubilee celebrations continued in Rawalpindi.� SAWIE is a brainchild of PMAS Alumni and it supported the "Emerging Engineering technologies in Agriculture" workshop at PMAS. The Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the university started on Nov 22 (Monday) and will conclude on Nov 27 (Saturday).

The chief guests of the event were Prime Minister Pakistan Taskforce on Agriculture, Eng Gul Asghar Khan and Chinese Agriculture Commissioner, GU Wenliang who visited the SAWIE exhibition and appreciated the innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Wenliang said that China is trying its best to uplift Pakistan's agriculture sector and many agriculture projects have become part of CPEC to facilitate this progress.

Eng Mushtaq Ahmed Gill (Sitara Imtiaz), CEO of SAWIE said, "today we are excited to collaborate with PMAS university to roll out a real-time advisory to farmers in Pakistan and especially supporting dryland farming".

SAWIE has developed four key areas to facilitate our smallholder farmers to enhance their crop productivity, address water crises and produce food sustainably in an environment-friendly way. This includes knowledge center, daily advisory alert, farm specific advisory, and market place.� Chairman Department of Agri Engineering PMAS University, Prof Aurangzeb Cheema said, there is an immediate need to train our farmers to adopt water-saving technologies on the farm level and guide them when to irrigate, when to apply fertilizer, and know about their crop health. This solution is made easy by SAWIE.

SAWIE App is available for farmers to download on the Google play store. This will help to address the food security crisis in Pakistan, said Rabeea Aftab.

SAWIE is a new Agritech startup based in Cambridge which has chosen Pakistan as its territory to promote smallholder farming to support climate-smart agriculture.