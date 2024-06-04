Open Menu

“Say No To Plastic” Campaign Kicks Off In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

“Say No to Plastic” campaign kicks off in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A special campaign to eliminate plastic bags launched on Tuesday under the tag line “Say No to Plastic” in Punjab.

According to ptv, a complete ban on the manufacturing and sale of plastic bags will be strictly enforced in Punjab District from June 5.

According to environmental experts, polythene bags are extremely harmful to human health, agriculture and wildlife apart from environmental tribulations.

On the strict instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the campaign was launched with the tagline of “Say No to Plastic”.

An awareness campaign under the tagline of "Plastic mout hai" will also be launched to prevent the use of plastic.

Under the awareness campaign, written messages will be pasted in shopping malls, offices, bus stations, parks and other public places to discourage the use of plastic.

