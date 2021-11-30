Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah posted as DIG

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20) was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to notification, Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah, presently posted as as DIG Headquarters, Sindh at Karachi was transferred and posted as DIG Hyderabad Range vice Sharjeel Kharal who was transferred and posted as DIG Sukkur.