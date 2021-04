Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has condemned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for misbehaving with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser during Tuesday's session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has condemned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for misbehaving with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser during Tuesday's session.

In a tweet, he also criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for choosing Abbasi for the prime minister's slot during its previous tenure.

"He (Abbasi) was unfortunately PMLN's pick for PM. Talking to the speaker in such a manner showed nothing but desperation and clearly his auqat (stature) & noon league's benchmark of degenerates," Zulfikar Bukhari tweeted.